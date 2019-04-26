Kim Kardashian Goes All out With Red at ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Party

It was a Kardashian-Jenner family affair at Travis Scott‘s 28th birthday party on Thursday, which Kylie Jenner threw for him a private screening of Avengers: Endgame, which premiered the same night.

Kim Kardashian wows in red leather trousers at Avengers party https://t.co/7eDmdFNTPG pic.twitter.com/m7u2A4AXMP — The Sun (@TheSun) April 26, 2019

Kim Kardashian arrived dressed to the nines in appropriately red leather leggings and red heels, a nod to the superhero franchise. She bared her abs in an off-the-shoulder maroon crop top and covered up in a gray zip-up hoodie. She was joined by husband Kanye West, who arrived in a maroon oversized sweatshirt and baggy gray pants.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner and Travis also dressed appropriately, with Jenner in a picture-perfect Captain Marvel costume and Scott dressed as Iron Man. The parents posed for a photo with their 14-month-old daughter, Stormi, who wore a red cape.

“Happy End Game (sic) everyone,” Jenner captioned the family photo.

In photos of an Avengers-themed cake that made their way onto social media, Jenner had written, “Happy birthday husband,” teasing that the couple was more than boyfriend and girlfriend. Balloons around the event had the same message.

Jenner’s other famous family members, including momager Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, were also in attendance at the early birthday party and shared snaps of the event.

It wasn’t Scott’s first costumed event of the year — or even the month! A few weeks ago, he shared an image dressed up for the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere — and in the caption, referred to himself as Jenner’s husband.

“House of Flame. Son of lord Jacques B Webster the 1st. Husband of the Goddess K,” he wrote. “Protector of the Seven Kingdoms. Blatt.”

Jenner was equally in-character in the comments section of the post. “Oh lord Webster !!” she wrote to her boyfriend, whose real name is Jacques Berman Webster II, “Protect my realm.”

The flirtatious back-and-forth banter is nothing new to fans of the couple, even the usage of the word “husband.” The two frequently refer to each other as hubby and wifey.