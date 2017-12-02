Kim Kardashian Glistens in the Buff While Shooting Promos for Makeup Line

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself covered in just glitter paint earlier in the week, and she’s now doubled down by sharing two more photos in the paint.

The first is a simple promotion for her KKW Beauty line. She is shown sitting down with her legs crossed and arms in front of her to keep the photo sharable on Instagram.

The photo specifically is in promotion of her “Ultralight Beams” powders and gloss products, which take their name from her husband Kanye West‘s song “Ultralight Beam.”

The second is a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot.

Kardashian is shown topless and wearing flesh-tone underwear. She added a pink stripe over her breasts to keep the photo from being removed from the social media platform.

Ultralight Beams powders & gloss duo for $32 or the whole collection for $160 is launching at 12pm PST this Friday Dec 1st exclusively at kkwbeauty.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Nov 29, 2017 at 12:34pm PST