Kim Kardashian Glistens in the Buff While Shooting Promos for Makeup Line

Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself covered in just glitter paint earlier in the week, and she’s now doubled down by sharing two more photos in the paint.
The first is a simple promotion for her KKW Beauty line. She is shown sitting down with her legs crossed and arms in front of her to keep the photo sharable on Instagram.
The photo specifically is in promotion of her “Ultralight Beams” powders and gloss products, which take their name from her husband Kanye West‘s song “Ultralight Beam.”
The second is a behind-the-scenes look at the photo shoot.
Kardashian is shown topless and wearing flesh-tone underwear. She added a pink stripe over her breasts to keep the photo from being removed from the social media platform.