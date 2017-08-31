Kim Kardashian Wants a Nude Photo Shoot to Show off Fit Figure

Kim Kardashian recently took some time to clear up a few rumors, and one of them revolves around her doing a nude photo shoot.

In a video shared to her app, Kardashian set the records straight, after rumors began swirling that she was planning to do a nude photo shoot “after wasting away on extreme diet.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to ET Online, Kardashian said, “This had been my dream, for people to think that I’m so, like, fit. Just because when you work so hard you want people to see a difference. So, didn’t think about it, but, now that you say it I for sure should do a nude photo shoot.”

Additionally, Kardashian cleared up the rumors that she and her little sister Kylie Jenner have a “rivalry” because of an alleged situation where Kylie supposedly demanded a “massive pay raise for KUWTK after a jealous blowout.”

“False. What blowout? And no,” Kardashian stated. “I see a lot of stuff about Kylie. Her and I are competing or like that her and I you know…but we both love makeup so much and there’s just never been a competition. I think her and I see eye to eye the most out of anyone. We’re like the most alike so there’s absolutely no competition whatsoever.”

She also addressed some rumors about her marriage, like that she put husband Kanye West on a “marriage probation” before having a third baby.

“Fact, What does that mean? When you’re married aren’t you always on probation,” Kardashian said laughing.

Kardashian also stated that “there’s no video or anything that could rock my marriage” and that rumors her and Kanye’s relationship is crumbling over a lawsuit are not accurate. “Nope,” she firmly replied.