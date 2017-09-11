Kim Kardashian Fires Back at Sharon Osbourne’s Comments About Her Nude Selfies

Kim Kardashian is not here for Sharon Osbourne’s insults.

The Keeping up With the Kardashians cast member addressed Osbourne’s biting comments last week when she referred to Kardashian as “hoe,” while at an event for Harper’s Bazaar celebrating “Icons by Carine Roitfeld.”

In an interview with E! News, Kardashian said The Talk co-host should give her comments some more thought.

“First of all, I think she said I said a quote about, ‘I post nude photos in the name of feminism.’ Never said that. So I think when people misquote you and then comment, it just sounds ridiculous,” Kardashian said. “I post nude photos because I like how I look and I feel proud when I’ve lost all this baby weight and I post it because I feel like posting it and I feel powerful.”

The 36-year-old says she’s never been a “‘free the nipple’ kind of girl,” but if she posts something, it’s because of how she looks.

“She kind of misquoted me on that and I thought it just looked really, like stupid,” Kardashian retorted.

Earlier this month, Osbourne bashed Kardashian over views, telling The Telegraph that the E! personality expresses sexuality through risqué photos as a form of feminism.

“Kim says she’s doing everything in the name of feminism, but that’s not feminism!” Osbourne told The Telegraph. “Those girls live off their bodies, half of L.A. has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress.

“And listen: God bless them. If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a hoe. And there’s nothing wrong with being a hoe, but always remember what you are.”

It was a puzzling remark as Osbourne seemingly hailed Kardashian for her “liberating” nude selfie last year by posting one of her own, inspired by Kardashian.

Photo credit: Twitter / @heyparentbaby, Getty / Mike Coppola