Kim Kardashian Finally Speaks out About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

In what appear to be her first official comments on the matter, Kim Kardashian has finally spoken out about the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

During an April 27 appearance on Ellen, Kim spoke briefly about the reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers player had been involved with other women while he was dating her younger sister Khloe Kardashian.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she then added, as reported by People. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

As has been widely reported, Thompson was photographed getting cozy with other women not long before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True, and it was eventually revealed that he may have been cheating all throughout her pregnancy.

During her Ellen appearance, Kim spoke about baby True, saying, “I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad. Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”

Kim is not the only one upset with Thompson about the cheating allegations, as it was reported early on that all-star team captain, Lebron James is “livid” with him. Thompson and James are teammates on the Cavaliers, who are currently working toward trying to bring home another NBA championship.

“LeBron is in playoff mode. Basketball is his one and only vision right now,” the source told Hollywood Life. “He wants the NBA Championship and to have Tristan do this at such an important time in the NBA season has got him livid.”

“All the talk is going to be about this in the locker room,” the source adds. “The Kardashian Curse is real to LeBron, and this latest incident is going to be a much unneeded black eye to the organization moving forward in the playoffs.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been in the NBA championship games for the last three years, and they’ve reportedly been struggling a little more to get there this year, so it is not surprising that James would be frustrated about anything that takes the focus off of the prize.

To make matters worse all around, a new video recently emerged that allegedly shows Thompson flirting with yet another girl. This bring it to a total of six women that he is alleged to have cheated on Kardashian with.

In the clip uncovered by In Touch, Thompson is shown in a New York City nightclub, standing close to woman in a white dress. A source told the outlet that the woman “knew that he was with Khloé” even though Thompson reportedly never mentioned her.

According to the source, things progressed beyond flirting, as the two allegedly left the club together and then went back to his hotel room where they had sex.

“She slept with him because he’s an NBA star, but she thinks he’s hot, too,” the source explained. “She said that the sex was good.” The woman was enamored with Thompson, it seems, that she took video of him on her phone, which the source claims to have seen and knew that Thompson was the man in the footage as identifiable by his tattoos.