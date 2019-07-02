Kim Kardashian Fans Are Loving Her Latest Fashion Announcement on Instagram

After being hit with a wave of backlash following the announcement of her shapewear line, Kimono Solutionwear, Kim Kardashian has decided to change the line’s name.

The reality star revealed her decision in an Instagram post, explaining that she made the decision “after careful thought and consideration.”

“Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in a piece of shapewear. “What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me.”

“When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind,” the message continued. “My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

Kardashian had originally unveiled her new line last week and was immediately criticized, with many people taking issue with the fact that the kimono is a traditional Japanese garment and that form-fitting shapewear is almost the antithesis of a kimono.

The KKW Beauty founder had previously released a statement after the backlash that seemed to indicate she would not change the line’s name.

“I understand and have deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonor the traditional garment,” she said in a statement to the New York Times. “I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment.”

Kardashian also addressed the criticism she received when it was reported that she had filed to trademark the phrases “Kimono,” “Kimono Body,” “Kimono Intimates” and “Kimono World.”

“Filing a trademark is a source identifier that will allow me to use the word for my shapewear and intimates line but does not preclude or restrict anyone, in this instance, from making kimonos or using the word kimono in reference to the traditional garment,” the mom of four continued. “My solutionwear brand is built with inclusivity and diversity at its core and I’m incredibly proud of what’s to come.”

