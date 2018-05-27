Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photo From Wyoming

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are putting their family first amid a feud with the rapper’s former collaborator, Rhymefest.

While enjoying some quality time with her family, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of a recent nature walk she shared with her husband and their two eldest children — daughter North, 4, and Saint, 2. The couple are also parents to 4-month-old daughter Chicago, whom they welcomed via a surrogate in January.

In the photo, West gives his son a guiding hand as the family takes a walk in nature with the background of picturesque mountains in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the rapper is currently recording new music.

“Wyoming,” Kardashian appropriately captioned the image.

Days earlier, the mother of three let fans in on her snuggle time with “bestie” North and her husband, posting for the camera with her oldest and her husband in a precious photo she put on social media.

The family may be enjoying some together time, but Kardashian is also standing up for her husband in an intense Twitter feud with rapper and songwriter Rhymefest, who responded to a diss track Drake released on Friday, which contained some harsh words directed at West and fellow rapper Pusha T.

After Rhymefest wrote that he was asking Drake to contact Donda’s House — a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the youth of Chicago, named for West’s late mother — to help “the part of Chicago Kanye has abandoned,” Kardashian clapped back, accusing Rhymefest of leveraging “Kanye’s name” and not being able to “sustain” Donda’s House.

“You have the audacity to use Kanye’s mom name to try to shed a negative light on Kanye,” she wrote, before adding, “You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda’s House from you and let me children run it the way it should be run!”

She also told Rhymefest that his invitation to collaborate on West’s new music in Wyoming had been rescinded.

After the Twitter tirade, Kardashian took to social media again to clarify the drama.

“Let me break this all the way down…” she started. “Kanye and Donda started a charity called Loop Dreams. When Donda passed, they changed the name to Donda’s House. Kanye paid Rhymefest a salary to run it. After several years of lack of performance from the organization and Kanye going through personal financial issues, he could no longer fund salaries. Rhymefest asked to take it over and Kanye agreed with no financial strings attached. Kanye gave his ‘friend’ an opportunity to run an organization on his own. So now that Kanye is being publicly shamed for not being involved makes no sense and, at this exact time, just seems very calculated. I have and will always applaud any efforts to give back to the community. To fight for justice and to help uplift the youth. But I will never tolerate someone who was close to Kanye who attempts to use his late mother’s name to publicly shame him while pretending to do good.”

She ended the rant, “I will always ride for my man!”