Kim Kardashian Slams Ex Ray J as ‘Pathological Liar’

Kim Kardashian is calling out her ex Ray J as a “pathological liar” following his interview with The Sun, where he seemingly dished on intimate details about the former couple.

Ray J told the outlet that Kardashian reportedly would fix her makeup during sex if she got too sweaty, in addition to calling her mother, and that she kept a “red Louis Vuitton trunk of sex toys.

“She liked to look dope during sex, the right lighting, setting the mood. She was wild,” he added.

During an intense 12-hour party session, Ray J also revealed Kardashian’s reported outrageous money habits, claiming she racked up $100,000 on G-strings.

One Kardashian fan account wrote about the interview in a tweet, tagging Kardashian.

“Ray J constantly revealing all these intimate details about @KimKardashian shows that he is suffering from low self esteem! Hoping that Kanye ignores his ass,” the tweet reads.

Kardashian responded in a tweet of her own, writing, “Or shows he’s a pathological liar you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me!” She added three laughing emojis.

Or shows he’s a pathological liar 😂😂😂 you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2018

The couple began their ill-fated relationship some time in 205, after Kardashian worked as an assistant to Ray J’s famous pop singer sister, Brandy. The two dated for two years before a fiery split that culminated in the leak of their sex tape, which many have argued really kickstarted Kardashian’s career.

Ray J has since married Princess Love and the two have one child together.

Kardashian went on to date footballer Reggie Bush for a few years before meeting and marrying NBA star Kris Humphries. The reality star quickly realized the match wasn’t for her, and the two went their separate ways less than three months later.

Kardashian married longtime pal Kanye West on May 24, 2014, and the couple share three children together — daughters North and Chicago, and son Saint.