Kim Kardashian’s Ex Ray J Blasts Kardashian Family Again

Ray J, Kim Kardashian‘s ex boyfriend and sex-tape partner, is blasting the Kardashian family again.

According to Radar, the singer spoke out in a new interview and said, “They don’t scare me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Even if they did call, it wouldn’t matter,” the 36-year-old added. “There’s nothing they could do or say to me to get me to do anything I don’t want to do.”

Kardashian and Ray J had been in a relationship for about 3 years, but broke up just before the infamous sex tape surfaced in 2007. Ever since, the two haven’t been on great terms, with Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, and Ray J dissing one another in tracks throughout the years.

However, Ray J has had some civil words for the couple, saying, “I wish them both luck.”

“It’s not always going to be easy. when you’re married — they’ll have good times and bad times. Anyone who’s married just needs to stick with it and fight it out,” he continued.

He later added, however, that he does not think they will last much longer.

“I wouldn’t bet on them like that,” Ray J stated.

In a previously recorded video shared to Instagram, Ray J shut down rumors that he had made rude comments about his past sexual relationship with Kardashian.

“I would never say these things after watching my wife go through labor for 28 hours, okay?” he said in the clip. “This is disgusting. The person I am now is not who I was in the past. I need y’all to give me a chance to grow and to love and to respect the people I’m with without trying to slander my name, please.”

“God is working, and obviously the devil is trying to work, too, it will not happen. I will not let that happen, y’all,” Ray J added. “I love my wife and I have nothing but respect for everybody out there, past and present.”

For her part, Kardashian recently revealed that she was using the drug ecstasy at the time she and Ray J made the sex tape, as well as when she married music producer Damon Thomas in 2000.

“I got married on ecstasy…the first time,” she confessed during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians,. “I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!