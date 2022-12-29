Kim Kardashian Ditches Her Blonde Hair

The blonde era of Kim Kardashian has come to an end. She debuted her bleach-blonde tresses in honor of the 2022 MET Gala. Dressed in Marilyn Monroe's infamous "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress that scandalized the country in 1962, Kardashian went to extreme lengths to fit into the dress. As chronicled on Season 2 of The Kardashians, she was initially told no. her momager Kris Jenner contacted Ripley's Believe It Or Not where the dress is housed and asked for permission. After permission was granted, the SKIMS founder was unable to fit into the dress. Within a matter of two weeks, Kardashian shed nearly 30 pounds through rigorous workouts and a no sugar/no carb diet. She miraculously fit it, but wore the dress for just minutes on the carpet with a white fur before changing into a replica for the remainder of the night. It took nearly 24 hours to dye her hair, and now, she's back to her natural color.

The reality star returned to her roots on Christmas Eve for her family's annual Christmas Eve bash. She donned a shimmery silver Versace gown with an asymmetrical neckline and structural straps. Her hair was her original Kim K bouncy waist-length curls with a center part. Chris Appleton, the stylist behind her new look, shared a behind-the-scenes video of her saying, "We're back!" But according to Kardashian, blonds have more fun. "O.G Kim or miss the blonde?" Appleton asked in a Dec. 27 Instagram post. Kardashian responded: "I miss the blonde."

Appleton also was responsible for the blonde dye job, with his process featured on the Hulu reality series. They revealed it previously took him nearly four days to dye Kardashian's hair blonde before.

"I love a blonde Kim," he told E! News. "We were fully comfortable and ready to go because we both knew it was gonna be a long session. Kim's done the color before. She knows."

For Kardashian, she admits she acts differently with blond hair. "I'm sassier. I'm more confident," she told Allure Magazine of her blonde hair. "As soon as I go back to brunette, I'm a boss...Every once in a while, I need that bitchy-boss energy."