Kim Kardashian Ditches Her Braids in New Bikini Photo After Backlash

Say goodbye to Kim Kardashian‘s “Bo Derek” braids. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member has ditched the controversial hairstyle Tuesday after being called out for cultural appropriation.

The 37-year-old mother of three first showed off her blonde cornrows on social media Monday with a series of nine Instagram and Twitter photos in which she showed off her bare (and blurred) breasts in a fur coat and sheer white shirt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But she was almost immediately called out for crediting the traditional African hairstyle to a white model and actress.

“Them ain’t no Bo Derek braids,” one follower commented. “If you gonna steal from the culture, give credit to the culture.”

“Those are cornrows and you know it,” another added.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:11pm PST

Kardashian may not have responded publicly, save for clapping back at Lindsay Lohan‘s comment that she was “confused” at the photos, responding, “You know what’s confusing… your sudden foreign accent!”

But she did appear to take note of the criticism, ditching the braids in a blurry photo she posted Tuesday in which she rocks a black bikini and white robe.

Fans took notice that she had gotten rid of the divisive ‘do.

“What happened to the braids tho,” one fan commented with the laughing emoji.

“Braids??” another said simply.

Even amid controversy, Kardashian can always rely on sister Khloé Kardashian, who hyped up her sister on Twitter after the initial photo drop.

“I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly’s Instagram’s from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY,” she tweeted Monday.

“Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I’m just living for it all,” she added. “Confidence looks great on you Keeks.”

The Good American designer has recently been lamenting the loss of her fit figure as she hit the seven-month pregnancy mark Tuesday.

The Revenge Body host admitted she’s been Googling herself lately to remind herself of her pre-pregnancy body.

“Now I am Googling images of my pre-pregnancy body and I’m feigning to get back to my workouts and old body,” she said in a tweet. “Holy cow.”