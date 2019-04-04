Kim Kardashian Dishes on the CBD Theme of Her Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are currently expecting their fourth child via surrogate, with Kardashian planning a baby shower to celebrate before their little one’s arrival.

The reality star opened up about the bash to E! News, revealing that the shower’s theme will be a bit unusual for a baby-centric event. According to Kardashian, the shower will be CBD-themed with an overall zen vibe, all the better to help the soon-to-be mom of four relax.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen-like CBD-themed baby shower,” she said. “I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals and we’re going to have a drink at this baby shower — we’re not pregnant.”

“This is the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower,” Kardashian added.

Kardashian and West previously welcomed daughter Chicago via surrogate last year, throwing a shower ahead of her arrival so their older kids, North and Saint, would know they had a sibling on the way.

“When you have a surrogate, for me, I realized that having a baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids, because they saw people come,” Kardashian shared. “They actually saw that it was like, ‘A new baby is coming.’ They got so excited for Chi to come that way, seeing that everyone was coming to celebrate the baby, so I’m actually really doing it for them.”

The KKW Beauty founder previously discussed her upcoming fourth child with Entertainment Tonight, sharing she feels a bit different this time around.

“It’s a different experience for sure, this situation is different,” she said. “I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship. I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her.”

“So, I feel really calm and at ease,” she added. “I don’t know if it’s a fourth kid thing or, we’ve been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go.”

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, Kardashian revealed that she’s been considering a more traditional name for her second son rather than the unique monikers bestowed on her other children.

“I was truthfully thinking about just naming him ‘Rob,’ after my brother [Rob Kardashian],” she said. “But then it’s North, Saint, Chicago, Rob. It doesn’t really go. But I was really feeling that and my brother approved it, so that’s our one kind of name. I like ‘Rob West,’ but I don’t like ‘Robert West.’”

Photo Credit: Getty / Chesnot