Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato and More Celebrities Head to the Polls for Election Day

The 2018 midterm election is finally upon us, and celebrity voters have pulled out all the stops to show off their commitment to civic duty.

This year’s election has people uncharacteristically engaged in electing state and local officials and legislators for the federal government. The stakes are extremely high, as the Senate and House majorities will determine how much influence the Trump administration has moving forward. It could even affect the success or failure of the Special Counsel investigation into Russian tampering in the 2016 election and the possibility that President Trump colluded in this effort.

In the weeks and months leading up to this election, celebrity engagement has already been at a fever pitch. Actors, musicians and other influencers have taken to every platform available, encouraging their followers to cast a ballot and take part in the political system. The subject has also dominated late night shows, Saturday Night Live and the discussion across much of social media.

Naturally, on Tuesday everyone’s newsfeeds were full of pictures of “I voted” stickers, selfies at the polls and other celebrations of the electoral system. Celebrities were no exception, as famous people showed that they voted in the same booths and wore the same stickers as everyone else.

Here are some of the highlights of celebrity voter posts.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian wore a simple gray turtleneck to the polls on Tuesday. She captioned herself with a singular check mark, though hopefully she filled out the rest of her ballot as well.

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato broke a three-month-long social media hiatus to show herself voting on Tuesday. This was Lovato’s first post after leaving rehab, and fans were overjoyed to see her happy, healthy and socially conscious.

Reese Witherspoon

I Voted! ?? ✅ How about you?! pic.twitter.com/YVzAWGGNYQ — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) November 6, 2018



Reese Witherspoon snapped an immaculate close-up selfie on Tuesday, fresh from the polls.

“I voted! How about you?!” she wrote.

Katey Sagal

Katey Sagal posted a photo of her “I voted” sticker sitting reverently on a stone surface.

“Make sure to vote!” she wrote.

Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons flaunted his sticker in a selfie apparently taken in the driver’s seat of a car.

“Us,” he wrote simply.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

It’s pouring outside.

But my voter spot was packed.

Never been so happy to wait in line. #Vote2018 pic.twitter.com/ns4UYdt3YO — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 6, 2018



Lin-Manuel Miranda took the subway to vote in New York City. He assured his followers that no matter the obstacles in their path, it was worth it to cast their ballot.

“It’s pouring outside. But my voter spot was packed,” he wrote. “Never been so happy to wait in line.”

Justin Long

I just voted but no one will ever know because they ran out of stickers #Vote2018 — Justin Long (@justinlong) November 6, 2018



Justin Long eschewed sticker trend with a text-only tweet.

“I just voted but no one will ever know because they ran out of stickers,” he explained.

Alicia Keys

For all of our ancestors that fought and died and lived and survived and created everything we now have access to, I bow down in deep honor. We are proud to be your wildest dream and we won’t let you down! Let’s keep it up we are awake, aware, growing & powerful!! #ivoted ??? pic.twitter.com/ajyaBi85E8 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 6, 2018



“For all of our ancestors that fought and died and lived and survived and created everything we now have access to, I bow down in deep honor,” wrote Alicia Keys. “We are proud to be your wildest dream and we won’t let you down! Let’s keep it up we are awake, aware, growing & powerful!!”

Zendaya

Zendaya got to the polls early, then celebrated by wielding her “I voted” sticker like weapon in a viral video on Monday.

“I voted, you?” she wrote.