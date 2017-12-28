Kim Kardashian Deletes Family Christmas Card From Instagram

Kim Kardashian has eliminated every trace of the Kardashian family Christmas card from her Instagram account.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member wiped her social media account of the 25-day holiday card, which fans thought would be the key to Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy reveals Thursday. The images still live on her Twitter account, however.

What was built up as a big deal ended up being a huge letdown for fans, however, when the final day of the countdown didn’t feature Jenner at all. The 20-year-old has yet to confirm her pregnancy, although she was spotted with the alleged father of her child Travis Scott at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

DAY 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/ONrmDDTaJz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2017

Khloé, meanwhile, ended up announcing her pregnancy in her own Instagram with baby daddy Tristan Thompson separate from the family photoshoot.

As of now, Kris and Kourtney Kardashian are keeping the Christmas card photos on their Instagram accounts. Despite being in the photoshoot, Khloé never posted any of the pictures to her Instagram.

The Instagram purge isn’t unusual for Kardashian, who from time to time deletes posts that don’t fit with the new and improved aesthetic she’s maintained online since being robbed in Paris in October 2016.

Since then, she’s favored a muted color palette, vintage filters and a spirit of minimalism. While the family photoshoot wasn’t extravagant by any means, it didn’t exactly fit in with the mother of two’s grid.

Photo credit: Twitter / @kimkardashian