Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago Earns Lifetime Pass to Chicago Concerts

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West announced on Friday that they were naming their new daughter Chicago West.

And while the name has already earned the baby some love from social media and the showrunner of Chicago Fire, the youngest West just earned herself a free lifetime perk.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Blast, the 1970s rock band Chicago has extended West and her famous a free lifetime pass to all of their shows.

“Even though it (Chicago’s name) may not pertain to the band, she and her family will always be welcome guests for life to any of our shows,” the rep said.

“As a fellow musician, songwriter, and a huge admirer of Kanye – his music and creativity – as well as Kim and Kanye as a couple … I wish them love and congratulations for their new arrival Chicago West,” founding member and keyboardist Robert Lamm told The Blast. “Her name is a good, strong one, likely having little to do with a band with that name. But it’s a fun thought. Welcome to Chicago.”

Since starting out in 1967, the band has gone on to win five Grammy awards and earn spots in the Rock ‘n Roll and Grammy Halls of Fame.

West, who was born via a surrogate, had her name announced to the world via Kardashian’s Instagram account. Kardashian recently opened up about her choice to use a surrogate on her website.

“Having a gestational carrier is definitely different, but anyone who says or thinks it’s the easy way out is completely wrong,” Kardashian wrote. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint.”

She also noted that she and Chicago have already bonded.

“The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” Kardashian wrote.

Now that she has these free tickets, hopefully West develops a taste for classic rock when she gets older!