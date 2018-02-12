Kim Kardashian Thanks Chicago Bulls for Chicago West Merch

Kim Kardashian recently thanked the Chicago Bulls for welcoming Chicago West to the team after the NBA club sent a gift of personalized merch to her new baby.

In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories thread, Kardshian showed off the outfits that the NBA franchise sent to the infant.

The Bulls provided the new baby a black and red team jersey, a grey and red hoodie, and a red bib with black trim.

The jersey is extra special, as in one photo Kardashian revealed that the team had put “West” on the back above a large number one.

In one of the photos, Kardashian wrote, “Thank you [Chicago Bulls.]” Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed their third baby by way of surrogate birth on Jan. 15.

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have a baby this year. Her youngest sister Kylie Jenner recently gave birth to a daughter, and her sister Khloe Kardashian is due in the spring.

Khloe is getting closer to her due date every day, and she recently treated her Snapchat followers to a glimpse of her growing baby bump.

In the snaps, Kardashian can be seen posing for mirror-selfies while rocking an all-black outfit, as reported by The Daily Mail.

She has a cat-ears filter on and in one photo in particular is holding her belly, giving a clear indication of how much it has grown over the last couple of months.

In a post on her website, the youngest Kardashian sister wrote about being in her third trimester.

“I heard later in your third trimester you go through a stage called ‘nesting’ where you just want to clean and organize everything. My sisters said I would love that, LOL,” she joked.

Kardashian’s NBA boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson, is keeping his eyes forward, as he recently revealed that he doesn’t watch for girls in the stands during games, adding, “I ain’t getting … knocked out.”

Thompson was among a group of other NBA players when the topic of scanning the fans for attractive women came up.

“No, I got a girl, so I ain’t looking at a girl. I ain’t getting my a— knocked out. I’m taken, so I’m good. I ain’t got nothing to look at,” Thompson was quoted as saying.