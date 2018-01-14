Kim Kardashian Goes Braless in Flashback Photo From Japan

Kim Kardashian shared a “flashback Friday” selfie on Instagram Saturday, leaving little to the imagination.

Kardashian covered her face with her phone in the head-to-toe mirror selfie, which was apparently taken on her trip to Japan over the summer. The reality star is clad in camouflage pants and a flimsy white tank top, but she’s missing one particular item of clothing: a bra.

Videos by PopCulture.com

#FBF Japan A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 12, 2018 at 6:42pm PST

Fans didn’t fail to notice Kardashian’s lack of support.

“Superb show,” one commenter wrote. “Looks cold,” wrote another. One fan may have summed up all the reactions perfectly with the response: “Woah.”

Kardashian has been increasingly liberal and revealing on Instagram lately. The model doesn’t seem to have much to hide. This morning, she posted another selfie from her eyes down, wearing nothing but a denim jacket. Last week, she posted a photoshopped image of an apparently topless Marilyn Monroe, which many commenters speculated was against Instagram’s nudity policy.

Still, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s 106 million followers don’t seem to mind her over-sharing. Comments on her post tend to range from loving and supportive to crazed and obsessive, with a dash of negativity thrown in because it is, after all, the internet.