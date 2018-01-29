Kim Kardashian Shows off Her ‘Bo Derek’ Braids

Fans slammed Kim Kardashian after she posted her latest look on social media. The 37-year-old mom of three posted a video to her Snapchat with her new “Bo Derek” braids before Twitter erupted in anger.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 28, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

Kardashian sported the braids with a pair of glasses in a Snapchat video, saying, “Guys I got Bo Derek braids, and I’m really into it.”

Fans were fuming with the reality TV cast member for using the term “Bo Derek” in reference to the actress’ braids in the 1979 film, 10.

Others posed the question of wanting to know when Kardashian and her famous family would stop appropriating other cultures.

“Kim Kardashian should have learned by now how to properly deal with black culture and considering she has three black kids this behaviour is disturbing,” one person tweeted.

first of all, fuck you @KimKardashian for wearing cornrows and calling them “Boderrick braids”. second of call fuck you again for crediting the creation of “boderrick braids” to a white woman who was culturally appropriating cornrows to begin with. — Queen (@poeticsoulinme) January 29, 2018

Another said, “First of all, f— you @KimKardashian for wearing cornrows and calling them ‘Boderrick braids’. second of call f— you again for crediting the creation of ‘boderrick braids’ to a white woman who was culturally appropriating cornrows to begin with.”

“I’m still a bit peeved on how @KimKardashian had the audacity to call these braids ‘Bo Derrick’ braids,” one person tweeted with an emoji rolling its eyes.

I’m still a bit peeved on how @KimKardashian had the audacity to call these braids “Bo Derrick” braids 🙄 pic.twitter.com/KZXnSvVLQk — Kenziebaby❤️ (@reagan1998a) January 29, 2018

“Kim Kardashian really said ‘Bo Derek braids’ knowing damn well what she was doing,” another person said.

Kim Kardashian really said “Bo Derek braids” knowing damn well what she was doing pic.twitter.com/zuBeNCLh6k — Nicole (@NICOLEJMXO) January 29, 2018

Some called her a “culture vulture.”

“@KimKardashian you should be ashamed of yourself for calling your Fulani braids, boderick braids….” one person wrote. “You are truly a culture vulture.”

@KimKardashian you should be ashamed of yourself for calling your Fulani braids, boderick braids….you are truly a culture vulture pic.twitter.com/UBMyPDymv2 — blue (@blueskyhigh1222) January 29, 2018

Another said the issue lies in Kardashian “owning” a cultural style that isn’t her own.

YOU CANNOT TAKE SOMETHING FROM ANOTHER CULTURE GIVE IT A NEW NAME AND ACT LIKE YOU INVENTED THATS NOT HOW IT WORKS pic.twitter.com/75LFkNjlus — 🇳🇬la reina (@queeneeks) January 29, 2018

“YOU CANNOT TAKE SOMETHING FROM ANOTHER CULTURE GIVE IT A NEW NAME AND ACT LIKE YOU INVENTED THATS NOT HOW IT WORKS,” one infuriated Twitter user wrote.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has been accused of cultural appropriation. The “Bo Derick” braids come months after the star was accused of blackface in November after she unveiled a handful of promotional images for her makeup line, KKW Beauty.

The images didn’t sit well with some who accused her of darkening her skin tone and going overboard with the editing.

She later apologised for any offence caused, insisting she was simply “really tan” on the day of the shoot.

“I would obviously never want to offend anyone,” she told The New York Times. “I used an amazing photographer and a team of people.

“I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off.

“But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”

One Twitter user said she was tired of Kardashian “feigning innocence” on cultural appropriation issues.

im so tired with the whole kim kardashian does something ignorant, black women tell her, she feigns innocence and apologizes, and repeats the whole cycle 2 months later IM T I R E D pic.twitter.com/LWe8r2IyUa — 🇳🇬la reina (@queeneeks) January 29, 2018

“im so tired with the whole kim kardashian does something ignorant, black women tell her, she feigns innocence and apologizes, and repeats the whole cycle 2 months later,” the Twitter user wrote.

Kardashian’s sisters Kylie Jenner and Khloé Karadashian have also been accused of cultural appropriation in the past for sporting cornrows and bantu knots.