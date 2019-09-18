See Kim Kardashian’s Wild Blue Latex Dress Again for the Met Gala in ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala this year wearing a Thierry Mugler creation meant to make her look like she had just stepped out of the water, but that was just her first look of the night.

For the afterparties, the reality star changed into a blue latex dress with a deep neckline and a blue and silver tinsel wig inspired by Cher, with that ensemble also designed by Mugler. Fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the outfit in a new clip from Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, with Kardashian’s sister Kourtney Kardashian making fun of the look in front of the design team.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The afterparty dress was also designed by Mugler, and team was helping Kim try the outfit on when the KKW Beauty founder video called Kourtney.

“What is this for?” Kourtney asked. “I was thinking of wearing this to your 40th birthday party. What do you think?” Kim responded, to which Kourtney said flatly, “No.”

Kim told her sister the team was planning on adding more beading and tinsel to the neckline of the dress, to which Kourtney asked her, “Are you coming as Nicki Minaj?”

A clearly flustered Kim told her sister that Cher was the inspiration for the look, with Kourtney replying, “I would say, is it October 31st?”

“I have been planning my Met look since last year and she was just so rude in front of the whole Mugler team. ‘Ew! Oh my god. Is this Halloween?’” Kim said in a confessional interview. “It’s all super embarrassing and I can’t even stomach it.”

The mom of four was also upset by the fact that Kourtney’s stylist had been contacting Mugler’s manager.

“Manfred Thierry Mugler’s manager let us know that, ‘Oh that’s so weird she doesn’t get this vibe, because she’s the one that’s hitting us up wanting looks,’” Kim said. “For her to not only try to use the same designer but then to be so rude, it really hit me the wrong way.”

Kim added later in the episode that she didn’t think her sister understood how hard she had worked to create a close relationship with Mugler, which is necessary with a designer of his stature when it comes to borrowing clothes. The 38-year-old has worn several of Mugler’s vintage designs this year along with her Met Gala looks, which Mugler came out of a 20-year retirement to create for her.

Photo Credit: Getty / Robert Kamau