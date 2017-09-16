Kim Kardashian Shares Sultry Bikini Throwback for Friend’s Birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrated her friend’s birthday by sharing a candid shot of the two together poolside.

Happy Birthday @steph_shep I LOVE YOU! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

The photo shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member with friend Stephanie Shepard, who is Kardashian’s former assistant and current COO of Kardashian West Brands.

The pair is seen candidly hanging out on a poolside couch in black bikinis and sunglasses.

“Happy Birthday (Stephanie),” Kardashian wrote. “I LOVE YOU!”

This is far from the first time West and Shepard have documented their friendship on Instagram.

On Sept. 8, Shepard posted the below photo set to Instagram with a friendly jab to her friend. The pair is seen exiting an SUV, and Kardashian oddly stands in Shepard’s way as she steps out.

“Please by all means take your time while I try and get out of the car,” Shepard wrote.

please by all means take your time while i try and get out of the car A post shared by STEPHANIE ANN SHEPHERD (@steph_shep) on Sep 8, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

