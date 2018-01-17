Since Kanye West Asked, Here’s a List of Suggested List of Names for Their Baby Girl

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on Monday via surrogate, but the couple have yet to reveal their little one’s name.

Based on their previous choices, North and Saint, their new daughter’s name is sure to be unique, and fans are freaking out with anticipation over the announcement.

While some are convinced the couple are just keeping the baby’s name secret until the right Instagrammable moment, West told photographers on Wednesday that they have not chosen the perfect name yet. He continued to take suggestions from the group, which included a nod to his late mother.

To make the new parents’ lives easier, here are some names Kardashian and West might want to consider if they are truly stuck.

Donda: To start, it’s worth revisiting the suggestion photographers threw out to West, to which he responded, “Aw, that’s fire.” Donda was the name of West’s late mother, who died in 2007 from complications following a cosmetic surgery procedure.

Before her death, Donda was a former chairwoman of Chicago State University’s English department. She also served as a major influence on her famous son; he created his content venture DONDA with her in mind, and released singles inspired by his mother, including “Hey Mama” and “Only One.”

Naming his daughter Donda would be the perfect tribute, and seeing as North and Saint were chosen over the option before, third time may be the charm.

Elle (or Eve): Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres in November that her criteria for baby-naming is limited to “short, easy to spell, one syllable” options. “That’s kinda my vibe,” she said. Elle (or Eve, an equally sufficient option) qualified by those standards, and it fits a trend the new mom may or may not know she has followed.

With North and Saint, who shares the last name West, Kardashian’s children have nearly all the directional abbreviations covered — N, S and W. By giving baby number three a name beginning with E, the power couple will complete their family’s compass.

That’s actually pretty poetic, something that should make West’s creative heart happy.

Star: Kardashian told DeGeneres that Star was off the table, but the reality personality has also revealed that 4-year-old North has been tasked with helping to name her baby sister. And if parents know anything, it’s that the kids always end up getting their way.

When DeGeneres’ baby name generator landed on Star, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member let out a chuckle. According to Kardashian, North “names everything Star West,” including a stuffed llama gifted for her little sister.

Surprisingly, social media is rooting for the daughter’s choice, and social media rumors ironically helped North get her name — along with some support from their famous friends Pharrell and Anna Wintour.

Wilde: Social media is also rooting for Kardashian and West to name their daughter “Wild West” or “Key West” to play off her last name. While Key is a little too straightforward, Wild, made feminine and classy with an “e” on the end, could be a fun option for the couple, who clearly likes unique names.

Nia: This name hasn’t been thrown around as wildly as the others, but Nia could be a solid option for Kardashian to document her curren stage of life in her daughter’s name. It would also give a nod to her work as a socialite-turned-successful businesswoman.

Kardashian’s social followers will recognize that “gardenia” is the KKW Beauty founder’s new favorite word following the release of her fragrance line. While Gardenia does not fit the mom’s criteria for a name, the final three letters — Nia — pass perfectly.

Oud is another, less flattering option that would give a nod to her latest business venture.

Whatever Kardashian and West decide, you can expect the couple to announce the news themselves. They will also be the first to share a photo of the baby, following a report they declined a $5 million offer for the publishing rights to the infant’s picture.