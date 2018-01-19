Kim Kardashian’s New Baby Name Breaks the Internet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally settled on a name for their new baby girl: Chicago West. The reality TV persona shared the name on Twitter — and needless to say, the internet exploded upon learning of the infant’s name.

She also retweeted a fan who correctly deduced the pronunciation of the newborn’s nickname.

“And to everyone who thinks it’s literally pronounced as CHI. No. It’s ‘Shy,’” the fan wrote.

The announcement ended days of speculation that saw fans coming up with a plethora of ideas for the infant’s name, including a variation of Louis Vuitton (Kardashian’s favorite designer), South (to complement sibling North) and Donda (after West’s late mother).

But with the Chicago announcement also comes a plethora of internet rage (and some joy) as fans and foes alike express their feelings on the name.

Many of Kardashian’s followers responded with glee to the new name.

QUEEN OF NAMING CHILDREN — Johnny Cyrus (@ItsJohnnyCyrus) January 19, 2018

Chicago West is a FIRE name. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 19, 2018

Others weren’t so convinced.

kim and kanye named their new child chicago west and not wild west and that really saddens me — RyansAverageLife (@RyanAbe) January 19, 2018

I can’t believe “Chicago West” is trending with our government about to be shut down. #WhoCares — Chuck Nellis (@ChuckNASCAR) January 19, 2018

Y’all named her Chicago West pic.twitter.com/mhe5Xl8xcI — IGZ (@igzrap) January 19, 2018

When you hear Chicago West for the first time… pic.twitter.com/8vqxuRe0ua — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) January 19, 2018

Some were still holding out hopes for a punny name like East or Wild West.

kim k and kanye named their baby chicago…that was the perfect opportunity for wild west and they blew it 🤦🏻‍♀️ — kellie (@kellfrell) January 19, 2018

Some made jokes that it sounds like a network TV drama.

Chicago West sounds like the name of a hit new medical drama coming this fall on ABC. — Meredith (@themeredith) January 19, 2018

Chicago West is my mom’s favorite CBS procedural drama. — Ally (@missmayn) January 19, 2018

Chicago Fire‘s showrunner even hopped on the bandwagon, joking that Kardashian is a fan of the drama, which prompted other Chicago-based works to do the same.

We’re so flattered! Welcome to the world, Chicago West! https://t.co/aIXCDJewPN — Chicago The Musical (@ChicagoMusical) January 19, 2018

Chicago Bears est. 1920

Chicago West est. 2018 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 19, 2018

As has been widely reported, Kardashian and her husband Kanye West welcomed baby Chicago West into the world by way of surrogate birth on Monday, Jan. 15.

Shortly after celebrating the birth of her new addition, Kardashian took to Twitter to flaunt her “mom of three” body.

In a post on the social media site, Kardashian shared a photo of herself sporting a pair of white shorts with gray-ish top and an oversized hoodie.

Rather than posting a lengthy caption with the photo, the business mogul opted for simplicity, adding only a hash tag for “mom of three.”

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old announced the arrival of her new daughter by tweeting out “She’s here.”