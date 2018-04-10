Kim Kardashian Slammed for Yet Another Photoshop Fail

Kim Kardashian posted another picture of herself soaking up the sun on Instagram on Tuesday morning, but fans are calling it yet another botched Photoshop from the reality star.

“Morning,” Kardashian wrote simply alonside a picture of herself in a pink bikini, standing before a picturesque beach. She leaned against a wooden railing with her arms outstretched to either side, and the photo was apparently taken from higher up on a set of wooden stairs. Kardashian’s long black hair hung all around her and she sported a pair of big reflective sunglasses.

However, some thought it might not just be diet and exercise that had the 37-year-old looking so fit on her vacation. An odd white streak over the model’s right arm called down cries of photoshop, an accusation that has been levelled against Kardashian a few times recently.

Many commenters questioned the white streak, with a few outright asking if it was a mistake made while doctoring the image.

“What’s wrong with your hand?” one person wrote.

“Was this edited with MS Paint,” wondered another.

“What’s with the white flare on her left wrist?” asked another.

Reporters for Page Six speculated that the mark was made with a “liquify” tool in some type of editing software. They noted that her wrist as bent awkwardly in the photo, perhaps explaining what she was going for.

A representative for Kardashian told the outlet that the “image in question with the white mark is actually filtered through an app that adds in imperfections to the image. She has used it for several other photos seen on her Instagram where you can see cracked lines and white spots.”

The claim has gained traction since it is not the only time in recent memory that Kardashian has been accused of altering her own photos. At the end of March, she posted an apparently candid photo of herself walking through a parking lot. However, fans noticed that a car in the background had been distorted and made unrecognizable. Kardashian responded to this with a post on her website.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail,’” she wrote. “So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted—I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! LOL”.

However, fans persisted, noting that Kardashian had altered some colors in the image, and apparently cropped a very small amount of flesh away from her waistline.