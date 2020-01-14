Kim Kardashian Allegedly Boos Tristan Thompson at Cavaliers vs Lakers Game While Sitting Courtside With Kanye West

Was Kim Kardashian caught throwing some pretty intense shade at Tristan Thompson from her courtside seats at Monday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers versus Los Angeles Lakers game? Fellow attendees at the Staples Center claim they caught the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star booing sister Khloé Kardashian’s ex from her seat beside husband Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian really stood up courtside so she could boo Tristan Thompson at the Free-throw line. 🤣#LAkers #Cavs #NBA pic.twitter.com/ZK9G2xaJhf — deх (вall dnт lιe)🎙 (@balldntlie) January 14, 2020

For people who didn’t witness the moment firsthand, it’s unclear what Kardashian is doing in the video, although she is definitely standing up. On social media, at least, the KKW Beauty founder appears to have been supporting Thompson, sharing a photo to her Instagram Story of the NBA player on the court.

On the other hand, Kardashian has been staunchly critical of Thompson after he was caught cheating on her little sister while Khloé was nine months pregnant with their child, True Thompson, then again in February 2019 when he allegedly hooked up with family friend Jordyn Woods. But as Khloé tries to co-parent her daughter with her ex, Kardashian appears to have been trying to keep things civil, at least for now.

Back in September, Kardashian and Thompson were actually spotted grabbing dinner, a source told E! News, relaying, “Tristan arrived at 9 p.m. alone, kept a very low profile, hands in his pockets, head down, and did not say anything. They were there for a good hour at the same time. Kim left at about 10 p.m. and Tristan exited about 15 minutes later. He walked out with security but did not see any friends that may have been with him. He kept it really low-key, got into his SUV, and that was it.”

While Kardashian has evidently been supportive and helpful to Khloe, she has been working to repair her the antagonistic relationship with sister, Kourtney after an argument over the older sibling’s role in Keeping Up With the Kardashians resulted in Kardashian threatening to fire from the show altogether.

In the KUWTK season finale, the Kardashian-Jenner family underwent an intensive family therapy session while on vacation in Wyoming with Kardashian admitting there was work to be done as she hadn’t been the kindest.

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images