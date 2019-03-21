Kim Kardashian Reveals Precious New Photo of Chicago and Saint

Kim Kardashian posted an adorable photo of two of her kids, Saint West and Chicago West, to Instagram on Saturday.

“He loves her so much,” Kardashian wrote.

Fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality and her kids were overjoyed by the photo.

“Beautiful picture Kim,” one commenter wrote.

“All three of your children are so beautiful. This is such a sweet picture worth framing,” another added.

By Saturday evening the photo had earned over three million likes from fans.

Kardashian has been fair active with her kids on social media lately. She brought her daughter North along as she and husband Kanye West attended the March for Our Live rally in Washington D.C. last week.

“What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak,” Kardashian wrote in the caption of a photo of West and North the day after. “Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever. I know that the younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed. Hearing these stories yesterday and meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking and I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up and vote to protect our children.”

On Thursday, Kardashian was at it again, this time posting photos to her Snapchat and her and Kanye taking Saint and North as they took trip to the zoo.

Kardashian gave birth to Chicago in January via a surrogate.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give, and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian wrote when announcing Chi’s birth. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”

Kardashian alos found herself having to fight back against critic on social media lately when she posted a photoshopped image of herself to Instagram. She took to her personal website days later and claimed the warped car in the background of the image was not the result of photoshop.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail,’” she wrote. “So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted–I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me! Who would even Photoshop a car to look like that?! [Laugh out loud]”.