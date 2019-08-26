Kim Kardashian Admits She Was ‘Embarrassingly Obsessed’ With Fame But Her ‘Focus Has Shifted’

Looking back on building her empire as an international superstar, makeup mogul and star of her family’s numerous reality shows, Kim Kardashian admits now that she was “obsessed” with becoming famous while striving for what she has now. In the cover story for Vogue Arabia‘s September issue, Kardashian reflected on her decade-plus in the spotlight and her view of her massive fame now.

“Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed,” Kardashian says in the profile. “I do agree that fame can be addictive. But now, my focus has shifted.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia) on Aug 26, 2019 at 3:57am PDT

Despite airing her life and that of her family through everything, Kardashian still has no regrets.

“Even in my darkest of times I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see,” she added. “People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity. … I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.”

Recently, Kardashian has been using her fame for more than just her KKW Beauty line, becoming involved with criminal justice reform and announcing her intention to take the California Bar Exam under the tutelage of a San Francisco law firm.

“My goal in 10 years would be to give up being Kim K. and focus on this, and be an attorney and fight for so many deserving people,” she said during a May episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which she introduced her mentor Jessica Jackson, currently overseeing her legal studies.

“It’s so much fun, but it’s kind of crazy because I’m learning as I go,” she confessed. “I spend more time on this than I do on anything else. …I won’t have time for events, for favors, for friends, for literally anything for four years.”

Photo credit: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris