Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West ‘Likes to Speak For Himself’

Kanye West has had a controversial year, with the rapper offering his opinions on a number of topics and provoking strong reactions from the public as well as his family.

During the Season 15 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sunday, Dec. 9, West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, discussed her relationship with the rapper, explaining that while she knows her husband’s words are controversial, she’ll always support him.

“I always know what Kanye’s intentions are and what he’s trying to say, but I also know that they’re going to write a headline and people are going assume that that’s exactly what you said and what you meant,” she said, making her comments weeks after West’s interview with TMZ in May during which he said that slavery was a choice.

“He didn’t say slavery is a choice, he was saying, ‘If you’re going to still be enslaved for another 400 years, then that’s some bulls—,’” Kardashian explained. “That, as a wife, is really frustrating to see the media take everything and run with it.”

The mom of three, who previously revealed she was “hysterically crying” after hearing about West’s comments, added that her husband was “doing good” even though “everyone thinks he’s having a breakdown.”

“When he gets ramped up, he can’t control what he says — he can’t let it go,” she said. “He loves being ramped up. He’s like, ‘I feel powerful when I’m ramped up. I don’t want to be so suppressed. Yeah, I say crazy s—, but I’ve always said crazy s—. That’s why I’m Kanye.’”

Kardashian previously opened up about her husband’s outspoken nature, explaining that while she may not agree with everything West says, there’s one reason she’ll always support the rapper.

“We’ve been through a lot together,” the reality star told Van Jones during an interview on Be Woke Vote. “You know, I’ve known him for 15 years now. Became friends with him maybe in like 2006, 2007. Met him in like [2002 or 2003]. I’ve known him forever. He’s put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him, ‘You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. This is going to ruin your career.’ Everyone told him that.”

Kardashian continued, “To me, he was like, ‘Oh, you’re not going to tell me what to do. I’ll let you know that it’s going to be okay.’ And he always was that strength for me. So I’ll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me.”

