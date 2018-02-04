Kim Cattrall Pleads for Help Finding Her Missing Brother

Kim Cattrall has issued an urgent plea on social media Saturday after her brother went missing.

The Sex and the City star’s brother, Christopher Cattrall, has been reported missing in the two’s native Canada. Royal Canadian Mounted Police say the 55-year-old has been missing from his home in Alberta since Jan. 30, CTV reports.

“MISSING!” Cattrall wrote of her sibling. “His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots.”

“If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300,” she added. “He’s one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds @reddeeralberta.”

Cattrall, who has two other siblings in addition to Christopher, also posted a screenshot of his missing persons report on Twitter.

“Please retweet,” she wrote. “Thks, Kim.”

