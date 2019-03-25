Kid Rock Ridiculed for Wearing Patriotic Pants While Golfing With President Donald Trump

Kid Rock is being relentlessly ridiculed for wearing a pair of very patriotic pants while golfing with President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the “Bawitdaba” rapper shared a photo of himself posing with Trump from the gold course at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Another great day on the links! Thank you to POTUS for having me and to EVERYONE at Trump International for being so wonderful,” he wrote in a caption of the picture. “What a great man, so down to earth and so fun to be with!! KEEP AMERICA GREAT!! -Kid Rock.”

Many other Twitter users noticed that Rock was donning a pair of American Flag pants, and quickly began criticizing the fashion choice.

“Don’t kneel during the National Anthem b/c that disrespects the flag. BUT…go golfing with Kid Rock (?!) as he wears the flag on his crotch,” one person tweeted. “I will never understand this president. And I’m ok with that.”

“Mr. Rock, on behalf of an anxious population, let me thank you for helping the President deal with the pressing national emergency our country is facing at this time,” another person sarcastically commented.

“4 U.S. Code § 8 – Respect for flag

(d) ‘The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery,’ ” someone else wrote, sharing the specifics of what the rules regarding the stars and strips are supposed to be.

“Bob, please don’t tell anyone you’re from #Detroit,” one other person quipped, while a final Twitter user joked, “Those pants are a national emergency.”

Celebrities jumped in on the critique as well, with actress Rosanna Arquette hitting at Rock by saying, “Is this how you get attention now ?becAuse you sure don’t sell records.”

At this time, Rock does not appear to have responded to the the comments on his attire.