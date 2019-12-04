Khloe Kardashian’s Reported Reaction to Caitlyn Jenner’s Slight Comes Out

Caitlyn Jenner recently made claims that she and Khloé Kardashian hadn’t spoken in almost “five, six years,” which apparently took the Good American founder off guard. Their public tension initially began when Jenner came out as transgender in 2015, but not because Kardashian was mad about Jenner’s life choices — it was the fact that Jenner waited to long to tell the family. Things got real heated when Jenner’s book The Secrets of My Life: Caitlyn Jenner came out that took jabs at Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner.

According to TMZ, sources tied to Kardashian are relaying her confusion on where Jenner came up with the idea that they haven’t spoken in that long. It all started on the British reality show, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! when Jenner said that she hadn’t “really talked” to Kardashian in quite some time since coming out. However, it seems as though Kardashian has definitely put in the effort to support Jenner throughout the years, including on her 70th birthday by sending her a large arrangement of flowers, and when Jenner accepted her ESPY award.

One source in particular told Us Weekly that the two “aren’t the closest,” but the accusation that they haven’t spoken in that long is just outrageous.

“Khloé and Caitlyn aren’t the closest, but the idea that they haven’t spoken in 5-6 years is crazy,” the insider revealed. “They have seen each other, they have spoken. For her love of Kylie and Kendall, she wouldn’t have a bad relationship with her.”

While she may not be close with Kardashian, it seems as though she isn’t really close to the rest of the family either.

“Caitlyn isn’t close to the family as a while,” the source said. “But this isn’t surprising. Caitlyn always has her own separate reality.”

Fans will recall when Jenner was on the popular reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, at the time she went by Bruce and he was always separated from the family, usually in the garage or elsewhere playing with his gadgets. Ever since she came out as Caitlyn, she moved to Malibu and distanced herself a bit from the show and the family.

“It doesn’t make sense,” the source added. “It’s disappointing somewhat, but not surprising.”

“I started with Brandon [Jenner], my son,” Jenner said on the reality series as she reflected on coming out to her family. “And he said to me, ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son, but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now.”

Then she went on to discuss Kardashian, saying, “I went through every kid and Khloé for some reason, was pissed off about something through this while process. Honestly, it’s been five, six years, and I really haven’t talked to her since.”