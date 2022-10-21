Khloe Kardashian's Questionable End-of-Life Priorities Revealed in Her Will

Even the Kardashian family has their own plans for the afterlife. While the Good American founders want to be buried in eternity, Khloe has a different approach. "If I'm in a coma, I'm still getting my nails done once a week, and that's in my will," Khloe said in her confessional. "Cause people are gonna visit me." More so, the third sister doesn't want a traditional burial. Instead, she wants to be cremated to coincide with her religious beliefs, of some sort. Until then, if she's ever in a coma, she has plans.

In fact, she revealed in a previous episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021, she said that while people are typically "fascinated" by her long nails, they don't typically inhibit her daily life. However, they are synonymous with her. The reality TV star said during Thursdthe latest episode that she and her family often discuss their wills and preferences regarding what will take place amid their death. They don't always agree.

Momager Kris Jnner said during the episode that Kylie didn't want her to be cremated and spoke with her a potential mausoleum plot for the family. "Do you know how many kids we have?" Khloe asked. "Well I think, like, we need to say, only this many generations are allowed in here," Kylie responded over the phone.

Khloe remained skeptical, with Kris asking in her confessional: "Can you imagine being haunted by the Kardashians? Epic."

No plans are set in stone. However, the season not even halfway through. Momager Kris has spearheaded the will plan amid facing her own health troubles, which have included her hip replacement.

The sisters have been on board for their mom, requesting concrete plans. Whether they follow through or not has yet to be determined.