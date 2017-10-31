Is This Halloween Video Khloe Kardashian’s Biggest Pregnancy Hint Yet?

Khloe Kardashian has been slipping fans clues of her possible pregnancy for months, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb might have dropped her biggest hint yet in her Monday night Snapchat story.

In the video, Kardashian and her boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson attend a Halloween party dressed as what appear to be Dothraki warriors from Game of Thrones.

Although Kardashian keeps her stomach and reported baby bump covered for most of the video with a cape, you can definitely see the curvature of her stomach in a few frames as she moves to kiss Thompson.

Another clue comes in the caption of a video of Thompson dancing. “That’s daddy,” Kardashian writes.

The youngest Kardashian sister has dropped a number of other hints over the last couple of months, only sipping wine at a tasting in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and using the word “baby” to excess when talking about little sister Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics line.

Jenner, 20, is also reportedly pregnant with her boyfriend Travis Scott’s baby.

Kardashian seems to be totally in love with boyfriend Thompson, captioning other videos of the athlete dancing at the Halloween party with “I love this man.”

Fans have speculated that both the Revenge Body host and Life of Kylie stars will confirm their pregnancy during this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!.