Khloe Kardashian Wishes Kourtney ‘Happy Birthday’ by Reliving Their Greatest Sister Moments

Khloé Kardashian is taking time out of her first week as a mom to wish sister Kourtney Kardashian a happy 39th birthday!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality took to Instagram just six days after giving birth to daughter True Thompson to share some of her favorite moments with sister Kourtney on her special day, April 18.

In her social media slideshow, the sisters show off their glam and their goofy sides, posing, dancing and engaging in a pillow fight. The gallery ends with a serious throwback of the two as kids, Kourtney smiling for the picture and Khloé looking less-than-pleased to have the camera in her face.

“Happy birthday [Kourtney Kardashian]!!!!” she captioned the slideshow. “In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine life without you! Have the best birthday!! You deserve everything and more! Forever and always I love you!!!”

Mom Kris Jenner also wished her oldest a happy birthday Wednesday, posting a mother-daughter photo from back in the day with a heartfelt caption: “Happy birthday [Kourtney Kardashian]!!!! My first born, my gift from God, my amazing precious blessing!! You have given me so much joy and love and beautiful immeasurable experiences and memories since the day you were born and I thank God every single day that he chose me to be your mom. I’m so proud of you… you are the most amazing mom, sister, auntie and daughter and I love you with all of my heart forever and ever.”

Kourtney was also reportedly present alongside sister Kim, mom Jenner and NBA player Tristan Thompson while Khloé gave birth to True.

What should have been a moment of pure happiness was tarnished slightly, as two days prior to the birth of baby True, videos and photos of dad Thompson allegedly cheating on pregnant Khloé with at least five different women emerged.

Khloé has yet to comment on the allegations, but seemed to be including Thompson at least in her parenting life while announcing their daughter’s name.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she captioned the photo. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

