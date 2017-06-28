Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Discussing ‘Wedding and a Baby’ With Tristan Thompson

Are wedding bells in the future for Khloé Kardashian and boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson?

PEOPLE reports that couple, who have been dating since last fall, have “talked about both a wedding and a baby,” according to a source.

Kardashian has been a proud aunt to her nieces and nephews, frequently sharing photos on social media of the children in her life. However, the source said that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is ready to start her own family.

“She really wants a baby,” the source said. “She hopes it will happen soon.”

On the season finale of the hit reality show, Kardashian met with a doctor to explore the possibility of surrogacy for her sister, Kim Kardashian West. Initially, Kardashian was given some concerning news regarding her own fertility, but later discovered that the issue was just her birth control.

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” Kardashian said in the episode. “He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and grow from there.”

Thompson is already a father to a 6-month-old son, Prince, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Photo Credit: Getty / Cindy Ord