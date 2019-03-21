Khloe Kardashian Updates Nephew Saint’s Health: ‘He’s Doing Great’

Saint West is “doing great now” after battling a case of pneumonia last week, aunt Khloé Kardashian revealed Thursday.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s 2-year-old son was hospitalized for three days at the end of the year due to the illness, but he’s now recovering at home.

“He just had pneumonia and was in and out of the hospital,” the 33-year-old Revenge Body host told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s doing great now… He’s healthy and good now.”

Kim previously gave an update on Saint’s condition Tuesday, revealing frightening details about her son’s hospital stay.

“My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself carrying Saint.

My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary. pic.twitter.com/XfQZ5btWap — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2018

The KKW Beauty mogul also praised the medical team who treated her youngest child and joked about Saint’s strong spirit.

“I just want to thank every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock,” she wrote in another Twitter post. “We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint.”

I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint 👼🏽 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 2, 2018

On Wednesday, Kim shifted her “grateful” demeanor to shut down any speculation she was out partying on New Year’s Eve while her son was in the hospital.

“I haven’t heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay,” Kim replied to a tweet by another user who brought the rumors to her attention.

I haven’t heard this BUT lets get this straight. I did not leave my son for one minute during his hospital stay. We were there Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night! Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids https://t.co/wrl47awaUr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 3, 2018

The rumors likely stem from the Snapchat countdown and kiss Kim shared Sunday night with followers, shortly after vowing to put her phone down and live “more in the moment” in 2018.

“We were [at the hospital] Wednesday night to Saturday. NYE WAS SUNDAY NIGHT. People came over when he was already asleep for the night!” Kim added in her rebuttal. “Don’t even try me when it comes to my kids.”

Kim and rapper husband Kanye West are expanding their tribe of four into a party of five this year as they are expecting their third child via surrogacy in January. The couple are already parents to Saint and 4-year-old daughter North.