Khloe Kardashian Unfollows Jordyn Woods Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Allegations

Khloé Kardashian is doing some social media cleansing amid the Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson scandal.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not broken her silence on her breakup with the Cleveland Cavaliers player, but made some social media moves that prove she is trying to move on.

Kardashian joined sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, and unfollowed Woods — Kylie Jenner’s best friend — on Instagram following the news that she and Thompson hooked up at a Los Angeles party Sunday.

According to Us Weekly, the Good American founder also liked a tweet that read: “I spoke to Khloé on [Instagram] [Direct Messages] and she wanted me to let you all know that she loves us all and that she can’t ‘thank God enough for each and everyone of [us]’. I notified her that I’m here to pass this message along.”

She also liked a tweet containing photos of herself and best friend Malika Haqq with the caption, “The only relationship we trust.”

With Kardashian heartbroken after the latest cheating scandal, a source told the outlet Haqq has stepped up.

Haqq “thinks Jordyn is disgusting and complete trash,” a source said. “Khloé is so upset and hurt, and Malika is taking on the role of the ‘angrier’ one.”

Kourtney Kardashian also seemed to throw shade at Thompson and Woods by rocking a jewel-encrusted snake necklace on social media. The reality star also unfollowed the model and the Cleveland Cavaliers player on Instagram.

The scandal broke Tuesday, when TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked reported Kardashian and Thompson were officially over after he was caught “making out” with Kylie Jenner’s best friend at a Los Angeles house party. The Revenge Body host reportedly chose to end the relationship after she confronted him about cheating and he “admitted it was true.”

Sources also told the outlet that Kardashian confronted Woods about what happened and later broke the news to her little sister.

Kardashian has not posted much on social media since, but has liked different messages corroborating reports. Shortly after the news surfaced, she liked another Twitter message.

“[Khloe Kardashian] don’t let anyone ever say this is your fault!. He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love,” the tweet read. “TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love.”

Sources have revealed that Woods moved out of Jenner’s home, where she had been living, and the family is sticking together through the scandal. Thompson is no stranger to cheating controversies, as the basketball player was caught on video cheating on Kardashian with multiple women in April 2018, days before the reality star gave birth to their child, True Thompson.