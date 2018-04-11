Tristan Thompson Reportedly Begs Khloe Kardashian for Forgiveness

Tristan Thompson is reportedly begging Khloe Kardashian for forgiveness after photos of him getting too cozy with other women surfaced online.

According to In Touch, a source close to the situation has revealed that he is desperate to get back in Kardashian’s good graces before their child is born.

“[Tristan]’s been in Khloé’s ears apologizing, telling her that these videos aren’t what they look like,” the source exclusively told the outlet. “He’s telling her that the girl he was with at the hotel is [a friend of a friend] and that the video of him kissing that chick last year was a stupid bet he made with one of his teammates.”

As has been widely reported, over the past weekend Thompson was photographed getting cozy with a mystery woman in New York City and then seen going back to a hotel with her later on.

The woman was eventually identified as Lani Blair, a 28-year-old Instagram model and bartender at a strip club in Queens, New York. He was also reportedly seen kissing two different women at a club back in October of 2017, and yet another woman has insinuated that she is pregnant with his child.

The reports of Thompson cheating on Kardashian have come as quite a surprise when compared to some recent statements he made specifically about not cheating on her.

Thompson was among a group of other NBA players being interviewed when the topic of scanning the fans for attractive women came up.

“No, I got a girl, so I ain’t looking at a girl. I ain’t getting my a— knocked out. I’m taken, so I’m good. I ain’t got nothing to look at,” Thompson was quoted as saying.

It was also recently reported that he had been treating his pregnant girlfriend “like a queen” during her pregnancy, according to sources.

Thompson is said to have been very supportive of 33-year-old Kardashian, who will soon give birth to her first child.

“Tristan has been super supportive and very actively involved in everything that’s going on,” the source says. “Khloé feels like she’s being treated like a queen. She doesn’t feel like he takes her or their future family for granted.”

While this is the first child for Kardashian, Thompson does have one child already, 1-year-old Prince Oliver, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, whom he also rumored to have cheated on during her pregnancy.

At this time, neither Kardashian nor Thompson have spoken publicly about the cheating reports.