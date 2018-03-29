What Khloe Kardashian Finds Sexiest About Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian can’t get enough of Tristan Thompson.

Thursday, the pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality dedicated an entire post on her website and app to NBA player boyfriend Thompson, revealing what she finds sexiest about the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There are sooooo many things that I find sexy about Tristan,” she gushed. “The way he is affectionate with me! The way he isn’t afraid to express himself! The way he’s kind and compassionate!”

“I also love how assertive and confident he is,” she continued. “But above all, I love how much Tristan loves me — and how he always tells me so. His love gives me so much confidence.”

Kardashian, 33, is currently in her final weeks of pregnancy with her first child, a little girl, with Thompson, 26. The couple first got together in summer 2016, and announced in December that they were expecting, which Kardashian called a “dream come true.”

As the couple prepares to welcome their baby, the Good American designer has settled into her home in Cleveland, where Thompson calls home.

Kardashian decided to give birth in the Ohio city, flying in members of her family for the birth, due to her relationship with Thompson’s home base.

A source recently revealed to PEOPLE that the couple has grown even closer during pregnancy.

“Tristan has been super supportive and very actively involved in everything that’s going on,” they said of Thompson, who also has a 1-year-old son, Prince, from his previous relationship with ex Jordan Craig.

“Khloé feels like she’s being treated like a queen,” they added. “She doesn’t feel like he takes her or their future family for granted.”

As for the pregnancy itself, Kardashian has also been enjoying her time as an expectant mama.

“I can’t believe my little girl will be here soon! These past nine months have flown by and I’ve loved every minute of it,” the mom-to-be gushed on her app Wednesday. “So far my pregnancy has been super easy and I’m so beyond thankful for that. After my first trimester, everything has been a breeze.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian