Khloe Kardashian Says Her Life Is ‘Changed’ in New Photo With Boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian’s life is changing in some big ways, and it’s all thanks to boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

❥The day I met you, my life changed. Thank you my love!❥ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:03am PST

The reportedly pregnant E! star gushed over her boyfriend, father of her rumored child and NBA player Thompson in a photo she shared with fans Monday.

“The day I met you, my life changed,” she captioned a black and white pic of the two kissing. “Thank you my love!”

The photo appears to have been taken at the Revenge Body host’s surprise 33rd birthday party in June. The celebration, which was held at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood, was planned by Thompson and chronicled in this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kardashian is reportedly expecting her first child with Thompson, who she met through a mutual friend more than a year ago. The youngest Kardashian sister has yet to confirm her pregnancy, but has dropped several hints to fans and has been spotted covering what appears to be a baby bump while out and about.

“I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in and it doesn’t take a ring for me to feel that way,” she told You magazine earlier this year.

“My boyfriend is very protective of me,” she continued. “Feeling loved and validated and secure is a huge thing. Tristan is protective of my entire family, which is beautiful. And I love that everything we do is as a union. When he speaks, it’s ‘us’ and ‘we,’ and that’s important because it shows that you’re sharing life.”

Her sister, 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, is also reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend rapper Travis Scott, but has yet to confirm the news.

