5 Things to Know About Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Daddy

Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, but what do fans know of the father-to-be?

According to Scott Disick, who told E! News that Thompson is “unbelievable,” the 26-year-old is “like the first nice, normal guy she’s [Kardashian] ever brought home.” But while everyone is familiar with the Kardashian name, that fact isn’t as true when it comes to her boyfriend.

For starters, Thompson, who is from Toronto, Canada, is an NBA player. He made his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011, and he went on to obtain a NBA championship ring when the Cavs beat the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

It turns out that he’s just as good off the court as he is on it. Not only did he return to his alma mater, the University of Texas, during the 2011 NBA lockout to complete his college degree, but he also hosts an annual youth basketball tournament.

Continuing with the charitable work, Thompson also started an epilepsy foundation for his brother. Inspired by his younger brother, who suffers from epilepsy, the NBA star created the Amari Thompson Fund to raise money and awareness for those suffering from the neurological condition.

While this will be Kardashian’s first child, it will be Thompson’s second. On December 12, 2016, the 26-year-old welcomed Prince Oliver Thompson into the world with former girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

It’s also likely that the newest addition to the Kardashian family won’t be the only one. Thompson wants to have multiple children with Kardashian.

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family,” Kardashian said during a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “He wants to have five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I’m not on birth control is just like—it’s scary. It’s like a really big step.”

Wednesday night, Kardashian confirmed that she is expecting her first child with Thompson after three months of speculation.