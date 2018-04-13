Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Felt Sick’ With Tristan Thompson in Khloe’s Delivery Room

Khloe Kardashian reportedly allowed Tristan Thompson to be in the delivery room for the birth of their child, and her sister Kim “felt sick” about it.

According to a source close to the situation, “Kim and Kourtney flew out as soon as Khloe went into labour – they’d never miss the birth of her first child.”

“It was so hard [to be there] with all the cheating allegations,” the source added, “Kim and Kourt aren’t known for holding back on their opinions, especially on someone who’s hurt their sister, but they were acting like nothing had happened.”

“They didn’t want to spoil the most magical day of her life, so nobody tried to bring up the cheating rumours,’ the source continued, as reported by The Daily Mail. “Everyone was totally focused on the baby girl.”

Ultimately, the source said that Kim and Kourtney “wanted the birth to be stress free and as relaxed as possible,” though they felt “sick at the rumours and what Tristan could have done to Khloe… they promised to be nice.”

“It’s telling that while Kris and Kylie were quick to congratulate Khloe publicly on social media, Kim and Kourtney haven’t said anything,” the source went on to say. “They’re incredibly happy for Khloe, but it’s the worst timing for Tristan to be accused of cheating on her.”

While his alleged infidelity has reportedly caused her a lot of stress, a source says that Kardashian is still “letting” Thompson bond with their baby.

“Khloé labored with [mom Kris Jenner] yesterday at the hospital. Tristan was there for the birth,” a Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE. “He has practice today, but will spend as much time at the hospital as possible.”

“Everyone is focused on what’s best for their baby girl,” the sources reportedly added. “Khloé is being the bigger person and letting Tristan bond with their baby.”

As has been widely reported, over the past weekend Thompson was photographed getting cozy with a mystery woman in New York City and then seen going back to a hotel with her later on.

Thompson has reportedly been begging Kardashian for forgiveness after the photos surfaced online. According to In Touch, a source close to the situation has revealed that he is desperate to get back in Kardashian’s good graces.

“[Tristan]’s been in Khloé’s ears apologizing, telling her that these videos aren’t what they look like,” the source exclusively told the outlet. “He’s telling her that the girl he was with at the hotel is [a friend of a friend] and that the video of him kissing that chick last year was a stupid bet he made with one of his teammates.”