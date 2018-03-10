Social Media Fires Back at Khloe Kardashian Following Her ‘Thin AF’ Tips

In her latest blog post, reality TV personality Khloe Kardashian gave fans insider tips on how to look “Thin AF” in photos on social media.

But based on the reaction to the post on social media, not everyone was happy with Kardashian’s post. Her tweet posting the story was filled with comments chastising her for what some readers felt was enforcing only one kind of body type — an odd trait for someone who hosts E!’s Revenge Body, a body positive series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Why don’t you try and use your platform to encourage people to be themselves? I don’t agree with “5 hacks to look thin AF in pics” everyone is beautiful in their own way. people don’t need to look thin just for Instagram. I really like you as a person Khloé but don’t like this. — 🌹Elle | 17 🌹 (@Just_AnotherHB) March 9, 2018

That’s fair but perpetuating the idea that you have to look slim to be beautiful doesn’t actually help anyone for more than the hour or so after they post the pic — Hana (@ohmygouldness) March 9, 2018

This is so problematic. Influencers like you should be promoting people loving themselves instead of trying to change their appearance for photos. I expected better. — Ella (@artistiqwalrus) March 9, 2018

You’re all about “body positivity” and yet you’re giving hacks to people on how to look thinner? 😒 — Kelly Teigen (@TeigenKelly26) March 9, 2018

I don’t want to look ‘thin AF’ though. I’d rather look healthy AF. — Amy Woolley (@Amy_Woolley) March 9, 2018

Oh boy, terrible piece of content. For someone who promotes body confidence (and you do so very well), this is disappointing… — Lauren Haxell (@LaurenHax) March 9, 2018

Thin does not equal fit or beautiful — happy guy (@ryancake5) March 9, 2018

“Why don’t you try and use your platform to encourage people to be themselves? I don’t agree with ‘5 hacks to look thin AF in pics’ everyone is beautiful in their own way. people don’t need to look thin just for Instagram. I really like you as a person Khloé but don’t like this,” Twitter user Elle tweeted.

“That’s fair but perpetuating the idea that you have to look slim to be beautiful doesn’t actually help anyone for more than the hour or so after they post the pic,” another by the name of Hana wrote.

“This is so problematic,” commenter Ella wrote. “Influencers like you should be promoting people loving themselves instead of trying to change their appearance for photos. I expected better.”

“You’re all about “body positivity” and yet you’re giving hacks to people on how to look thinner?” Kelly Teigen wrote along with a frowning emoji.

“Oh boy, terrible piece of content. For someone who promotes body confidence (and you do so very well), this is disappointing…” Lauren Haxell wrote.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian cast member‘s tips included “Hide Behind Your Squad,” using a flattering angle, sticking out your chin, use your arms and shoulders and wearing vertical stripes.