Khloe Kardashian Thankful for Sisters in Second Post Since Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Amid the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal and being a new mom, Khloé Kardashian is thankful for her sisters.

Speaking out for the second time since welcoming her first daughter in the world, True Thompson, with boyfriend Thompson, Kardashian says that “it’s so comforting” to have the KarJenner clan at her back.

“It’s so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up,” Kardashian said on her website khloewithak.com, according to the Daily Mail.

“My sisters are all such phenomenal moms! I can’t say exactly what advice or skills I’ll be taking from them, but I’m going to remain awe-inspired by how they can handle it all. I hope that comes easily for me,” she continued in the post, which was titled, “Why My Sisters Are The Ultimate Mom Mentors.”

“Even though I’m not big on taking advice—I don’t believe there’s only one-way-or-the-highway and we all have to adapt into our own routines—it’s so comforting to know that I have sisters whom I can ask about anything that may come up. Just by observing them as moms, I’ve already learned so much,” she added.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member and her NBA boyfriend welcomed True into the world on April 12, just days after news broke that Thompson had been videotaped kissing a woman at a club in New York City, as well as bringing her back to a hotel. Shortly after that video aired, TMZ published footage from October, when Kardashian would have been three months pregnant, during which he kissed another woman and put his head between the breasts of a third. Thompson has since been accused of cheating with five different women.

Though both new parents have remained mum on the cheating scandal, a number of sources have given conflicting reports regarding the state of their relationship, with one source initially reporting that Kardashian was simply overjoyed to be a mom. A recent report, however, said that Thompson is getting the cold shoulder from Kardashian.

“Unfortunately for True, Tristan is unsure as to his future with Khloé,” the insider said. “He’s offered to spend his off days with Khloé and the baby and she said no. He’s offered to pay for two nannies and another assistant to help Khloé with the baby while he’s in the playoffs but she’s declined. He’s really trying to be as active and present as he can but Khloé tells him she’s got all the help she needs from her family.”