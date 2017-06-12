Woman Accuses Khloe Kardashian of Stealing Her Designs and Has Some Major Evidence

This is not good news for Khloé Kardashian! Last Friday, fashion designer Destiny Bleu took to Twitter to accuse Kardashian of copying designs from her line of bedazzled clothing for an upcoming Good American collection. She claimed the reality star ordered multiple items from her “DBleudazzled” line and featured the designs in a Good American ad.

When someone buys 1 of everything on your site, has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it, then copies it. 🙃 https://t.co/hylp6fcOdh — destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017

On Sunday, Bleu received a cease and desist letter from Kardashian’s attorney that denies all of the accusations and says her Good American team has never seen any of Bleu’s designs. However, Bleu has documents to prove otherwise. She released emails and order forms from Kardashian’s stylist and assistant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The cease and desist letter calls Bleu’s accusations “flagrantly false and defamatory.” It also denies that the brand copied or was influenced by Bleu’s line of encrusted sheer bodysuits. Kardashian’s clothing line claims that Cher was their inspiration for the bodysuits.

“Good American’s design team had never heard your name and never saw your samples,” Kardashian’s attorney wrote to Bleu in a June 4 email. “You are not the first person to ever design a mesh bodysuit with embellishments. You have neither a monopoly on nor copyrights for bodysuits, embellishments or mesh fabrications, which have been used over and over again in the fashion industry.”

Designer Accusing Khloe Kardashian Of Copying Appears To Have Major Receipts – https://t.co/xjj7kui7lf pic.twitter.com/F1ybP3LWod — Oxygene Mag (@oxymagazine) June 10, 2017

Bleu’s attorney, Stephen McArthur, released receipts that show three separate purchases for Kardashian from late 2016 through April. Despite Bleu’s evidence, Good American spokesman told Huffington Post that the entire controversy is a “little more than a cheap publicity stunt.”

An indie designer @destineybleu called out Khloe Kardashian for copying and received this letter in response. https://t.co/LSc00VZGps pic.twitter.com/mEpKw2TYyF — THE FASHION LAW (@TheFashionLaw) June 11, 2017

Bleu’s attorney noted, “It is not illegal for Khloe to copy Destiney’s designs — it is just tacky, disrespectful, and in bad taste. There is also something deeply uncomfortable about someone with Khloe’s wealth and power appropriating designs and fashion directly from a black woman with a small business without crediting her, making cheap knockoffs, and then attempting to threaten her into silence. You should be ashamed.”

“If Khloe wants to continue stealing designs from indie creators and mass produce them with no credit,” McArthur added, “then Khloe will rightly face judgment in the court of public opinion.”