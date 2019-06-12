Khloe Kardashian Speaks out After Being Accused of Cheating With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is setting the record straight once and for all on how her relationship with Tristan Thompson started.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, took to Instagram to make it clear that Thompson told her he was totally broken up with his ex, Jordan Craig, with whom he shares 3-year-old son Prince, by the time he and Kardashian started dating.

“I’m disappointed about even needing to post this, but… I need to say my truth. Take it as you will,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday night.

“My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me. A mutual friend set us up,” she wrote. “After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship.”

She maintained that the 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player “pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met” and “had me talk with his most inner circle.”

“He showed [me] physical p(r)oof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point,” she said. “His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met.”

“This is my truth! The truth I believed and trusted. If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!” she continued. “I pray my truth is in-fact that. Lord knows I pray but now, I really don’t know what to believe. Truthfully, from the deepest parts of my soul I am sorry! I’m sorry for any pain that has been created either way.”

“No woman deserves to go through anything like this! This is my TRUTH,” she concluded.

Kardashian’s message comes after several news outlets cited court documents reportedly filed by Craig in November 2018 over child support alleging that Kardashian was seeing Thompson while he was still in a relationship with Craig.

Kardashian, who shares 14-month-old daughter True with Thompson, has experienced her own infidelity issues with Thompson; the NBA player reportedly cheated on her multiple times during her pregnancy last year and was also caught in a cheating scandal this year with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods.

Following the scandal with Woods, Kardsahian and Thompson broke up, with Kardashian recently moving back to Los Angeles out of Cleveland.

The drama between Kardashian, Thompson and Woods is expected to play out this season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian