Khloe Kardashian Slams Fan Criticizing Her Affectionate Comment to Sister Kylie Jenner

Khloe Kardashian is solidifying her position as a clapback queen on Instagram. The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star slammed an Instagram user last week after the user left a rude comment on sister Kylie Jenner‘s post.

In Jenner’s post, she posed for a mirror selfie wearing an orange beanie and black Astroworld T-shirt in support of her boyfriend, Travis Scott. Kardashian gushed over her 21-year-old sister, leaving a comment that said, “Hi gorgeous lady!!!! You are so breathtakingly beautiful I don’t even have words anymore! How are you this gorgeous in a baggy T-shirt and a beanie? Droooooling over you.”

A disgruntled follower commented below Kardashian’s remark, “@khloekardashian get over yourself you tart, you’ve all buyed your looks [sic].”

But Kardashian wasn’t about to leave well enough alone. She corrected the user’s grammar, writing back, “The word would be bought babe. You mean we all bought our looks.”

The tongue-in-cheek comment received over 25,000 likes from other Instagram users who noticed the interaction. Kardashian didn’t forget about Jenner’s friend Jordyn Woods, who posed in the background of the photo.

“And jordy is just too saucy these days,” she said.

Kardashian recently defended her little sister after an online troll admitted to creating a fake image that appeared to depict Scott cheating on Jenner.

“People are absolutely disgusting!” Kardashiantweeted last week. “The mind games this would do to somebody… That is so completely not OK! This person should be so ashamed of themselves! What filth.”

Older sister Kim Kardashian originally retweeted the scam, writing, “I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!”

Jenner and Scott fans alike were jarred by the photo, which spread around the internet last week and appeared to show Scott leaning down to kiss another woman who wasn’t Jenner. Most fans weren’t duped by the hoax, however, as more and more doctored images of celebrities have become common online.

Kardashian’s comments came just after a source told Entertainment Tonight that the two moms may each be planning to have another child soon. Jenner gave birth to her and Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster, in February, and Kardashian welcomed her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s daughter, True Thompson, in April.

“Now that she’s a mom, Khloé’s never been happier,” a source told ET, adding that she is in “such a good place now” even despite Thompson’s cheating scandal that made headlines just days before she delivered True.

“She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined,” the source said.

The insider added that Jenner and Scott are planning to expand their family once Scott’s Astroworld tour is finished.

“Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he’s finished his tour before trying for another baby,” the source said. “They want to have another child soon so it’s close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he’s busy on the road.”

The sisters, who were pregnant at the same time in 2017, “would love to be pregnant together again. And it seems like the timing could work out that way,” the source said.

“It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it’s been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that’s really where the family’s attention is. It’s all about the next generation.”