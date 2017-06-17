Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Skintight Leather Photos

Days after steaming up the courtside of the NBA Finals, Khloé Kardashian is posing in a leather outfit to promote her fashion line.

Our @goodamerican exposed zip denim has just dropped on goodamerican.com!! New Good Waist and mini skirts with just the right amount of edge! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

The photos show the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in a skin-tight leather top, denim mini-skirt and black, laced-up thigh-high boots. She completes the look with a black coat for good measure.

The photos are in promotion of GOOD AMERICAN, the fashion brand Kardashian co-founded with Emma Grede. The youngest of the three OG Kardashian sisters is modelling the line’s new exposed zip denim products which, as the name suggests, feature a stylish exposed zipper.

The reality show star showed us two different shots modelling the denim: one solo and one with some friends.

The group shot shows Kardashian alongside her “GOOD SQUAD” model pals Leomie Anderson, Rose Bertram and Denise Bidot. All four are modelling GOOD AMERICAN outfits, which are “designed for a curvier, sexier and stronger shape.”

How beautiful are my @goodamerican #GOODSQUAD?? @rose_bertram @leomieanderson @denisebidot GoodAmerican.com A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

This new product launch comes not longer after Kardashian was accused of ripping off a young, independent designer’s work.

Kardashian asked fashion designer Destiny Bleu for some design samples, then sold some very similar looks. Bleu has since found legal consel to resolve the issue.

Bleu’s attorney Stephen McArthur said, “It is not illegal for Khloe to copy Destiney’s designs — it is just tacky, disrespectful, and in bad taste. There is also something deeply uncomfortable about someone with Khloe’s wealth and power appropriating designs and fashion directly from a black woman with a small business without crediting her, making cheap knockoffs, and then attempting to threaten her into silence. You should be ashamed.”

He added, “If Khloe wants to continue stealing designs from indie creators and mass produce them with no credit, then Khloe will rightly face judgment in the court of public opinion.”