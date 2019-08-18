Khloe Kardashian Sets Comments Section on Fire With Sizzling Summer Beach Photo

Khloe Kardashian is complete and utter summer body goals in her latest photo shared to social media on Sunday that is driving fans absolutely wild. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a sizzling photo emitting strong beach body ambition that raked in a whopping 1.4 million likes within two hours of its initial posting.

The Revenge Body host has never been shy to share off her fitness pride, sharing her journey through wellness with a slew of exercise videos posted to her Instagram, along with steamy shots of her rock hard abs. But it’s her latest that has set the comments section on fire.

“This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul,” she wrote alongside the hashtags, focused, peace and strength.

“You look soooo good! Major Goals” Kardashian’s sister, Kim wrote.

“Yas Khlo (sic)! You are a shining light for all of us! And HELLO BODY,” wrote Scotty Cunha.

Kardashian’s Revenge Body co-star, Gunnar Peterson also, commented: “That’s a huge [win] [Khloe]!!! I love it!!!”

“You look great [pray hands emoji] & that’s right girl focus on you because nothing else should matter you and your daughter should be the only thing on your mind everything else is just noise..god bless [pray hands emoji] & enjoy your life..,” one fan wrote.

“That’s the most important thing to focus on. always. great work, girl. love seeing you so happy!” added another.

“You are so strong and beautiful! Congratulations on the successes of hard work and ridiculous focus!” Wrote another.

“Damn there is just so much STRENGTH in your body [heart, bicep emoji] good for you girl,” another fan added.

Following the cheating scandal that followed Kardashian’s partner, Tristan Thompson that led to their breakup, the 35-year-old has been focused on her wellness by getting back into strenuous workout routines. According to Shape magazine, Kardashian’s routine involves switching things up “by strength training with a focus on different body parts on different days.”

A full week of exercise with Kardashian involves cardio, legs and butt, core, cardio again, arms, total-body and recovery.

Kardashian has been steadfast in her dedication to working out, even once calling it her “therapy” after she broke up with Thompson. After giving birth to their daughter True in April 2018, she started working towards going back to her pre-baby body.

“It’s been so great getting back in the gym with my trainer. I’m so motivated to get my body back and I’m feeling stronger every day — and getting closer to my goal!” she wrote on her blog in June 2018. “You know I like to go into things with a plan and I definitely have a lot of work ahead, but I’m pumped!”

