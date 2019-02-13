Khloe Kardashian Shows off New Icy Platinum Hair Color and Cut

Khloe Kardashian has taken to Instagram to show off her new icy platinum hair color and short lob cut.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed the fresh new style in a photo that also featured her wearing a multicolored top.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Im addicted to my short hair! I asked Andrew to cut a few more inches off,” she wrote in a caption on the post. i love this length!! I love my glam!! 10 months after giving birth and I’m finally feeling like I’m getting my mojo back! Woooo wooo.”

Many of her fans and followers have been commenting on her new look, with one saying, “You have never looked better! But it’s truly inspirational that you feel so beautiful!!”

“It looks great on you! It’s a little scary cutting your hair sometimes, but this proves it’s so worth it to do something different!” someone else wrote.

“So so so amazing Khloe! You are such an fitness inspiration for me! Keep killing it girl!” another fan commented.

Kardashian has been having a stellar year. Last April, the 34-year-old gave birth to her first daughter, True, with partner, Tristan Thompson. However, True’s birth was shrouded in controversy as the NBA player was allegedly caught cheating on her with several women.

More recently, sources close to the couple have said that while they appear to be doing well, they actually do not have much of a relationship lately.

“Khloé and True are happy in Los Angeles. They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is,” the insider stated. “She very much acts like a single mom.”

“Her whole life is True,” the source added. “Khloé is a great mom. It’s so obvious how much she loves being a mom. She likes that True is a bit older now — they attend classes with other babies True’s age and Khloé is making sure she has friends.”

These new rumors come after a separate source stated that Kardashian is still very much involved with Thompson, and that she is bothered when people suggest otherwise.

“Khloé hates when people have opinions about her relationship with Tristan. She feels that she doesn’t need to explain to people why she makes certain decisions,” the source claimed. “It’s obvious there are issues, though. She doesn’t define her relationship with Tristan — she only talks about him as True’s dad.”