Khloe Kardashian Shares Cryptic ‘Soulmate’ Definition Amid Drama With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is sharing her definition of a soulmate with fans amid her ongoing relationship drama with Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, shared an image on her Instagram Story over the weekend that had fans raising an eyebrow at her relationship status.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself,” the quote reads. “A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, and so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.”

Kardashian has taken to sharing these kind of cryptic posts on social media regularly since news broke in April that her NBA player boyfriend was unfaithful to her numerous times while she was pregnant with their first child, daughter True.

Giving birth just a few days after learning of his infidelity, Kardashian has continued to be in a relationship with Thompson through the early days of their daughter’s life, explaining in a November episode of KUWTK of her rationale, “This is something that I’ve waited for my entire life. I don’t want to take away anything from this moment, and I have always been a believer of don’t make permanent decisions off temporary emotions. And you know what? Me and Tristan will deal with him and I at a later time.”

Now, almost a year later, the two appear to still be together, despite seeming ups and downs in their relationship that have played out in part on social media.

Last month, Kardashian appeared to be going through a tough time, sharing a quote on Instagram reading, “I wish I had time for the nervous breakdown I deserve.”

“There will be some things you won’t get over. Some things that will sting you so hard they will set you back to where you started. And you will hurt and hurt and hurt,” a second quote read. “But you will also rise from it. You will learn from the past. You will adapt and survive no matter how hard it gets. You will shape your own reality and accept how you should never settle for anything less than you deserve.”

In a third quote, Kardashian alluded to a silent pain, sharing, “Sending love to everyone who’s trying their best to heal from things that they don’t discuss.”

Hopefully Kardashian is able to work through things with those close to her.

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloé Kardashian